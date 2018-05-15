‘I thought dispatch was joking’: South Carolina sheriff’s office slammed with calls after kangaroo spotted

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy couldn’t believe what he heard from McCormick County dispatch on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., a deputy was called to a kangaroo spotting on S.C. 28 near the Georgia state line in rural South Carolina, according to WIS.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the kangaroo captioned, “When you get dispatched to an animal in the road and this is what you find.”

Obviously, kangaroos are not native to South Carolina. But, according to WIS, there is a man in the county who is licensed to own them.

The kangaroo had escaped from its owners pen and made its way to the highway.

Someone with the sheriff’s office, presumably the deputy who responded to the call, said in the comments of the post, “I thought dispatch was joking.”

The kangaroo was captured and safely returned to its owner later Tuesday morning.