× High Point’s 1st dog park set to open on June 1

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point’s first dog park is set to open in June.

Communications and Public Engagement Director Jeron Hollis says the park will be located within Hedgecock Park and an opening ceremony is planned for June 1.

Last August, Creative Design and Construction was given a $122,629 contract to create a city-owned site into a dog park.