Guilford County educators prepare to head to Raleigh

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of teachers from across the state are expected to head to Raleigh on Wednesday to demand legislators raise funds for education.

Brittney Dennis is making the trip. She is a third-grade teacher at Irving Park Elementary in Greensboro.

“Many of my students coming in, they don’t have school supplies,” Dennis said.

She and Todd Warren, the president of the Guilford County Association of Educators, want families to know that they are not only going to Raleigh to ask for higher pay for staff, they also want more funding for things like additional nurses and councilors, fixing the schools, dealing with class size adjustments and providing more resources to students.

“I am certain that every single parent that will be in Raleigh tomorrow is 110 percent for the children,” Dennis said. “No one will be there for teacher pay. It is on the list. I think everyone’s heart is in it to make sure that students have everything they need.”

Dennis and other teachers have created posters, made T-shirts and decorated things like umbrellas for the march.

Warren has been working to make sure those teachers are informed and organized. Buses will pick up teachers at seven locations in Guilford County Wednesday morning.