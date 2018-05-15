× Greensboro woman found guilty of second-degree murder after running over man with car

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman who intentionally ran over her neighbor with a car and killed him has been found guilty of second-degree murder, according to Assistant District Attorney Howard Neuman.

Shamberger, 38, had been on trial in the death of 40-year-old Marcus James McQueen. She was given a sentence of 276-344 months.

On March 12, 2016, officers with the Greensboro Police Department were called to the 300 block of O’Conner Street in reference to a wreck.

After an investigation, police found that McQueen had been struck by a vehicle driven by Shamberger.

Witnesses say several people were at a house attending a cookout when this crash happened.

“The victim was sitting on a bucket by the garage door when the driver fatally struck him with the truck. During the initial stages of the investigation, we had conflicting and unclear evidence to determine if the manner of death was accidental or homicide. However, as the investigation progressed, there was sufficient evidence to charge the driver with first-degree murder. In this instance, the truck was deemed a deadly weapon,” police said in a statement at the time.

Witnesses and police say Shamberger and McQueen were arguing leading up to the incident.

McQueen was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after first responders arrived. Family members say the suspect and victim had a brief relationship during his temporary stay here in Greensboro.