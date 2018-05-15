Deal to purchase Carolina Panthers expected to be signed on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner David Tepper is expected to sign on Tuesday a deal to buy the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reports.

Steelers’ minority owner David Tepper is expected to sign the deal today to buy the Panthers and keep them in Carolina, league sources tell @SethWickersham and me. The deal then would be expected to be approved at the owners meetings in Atlanta on May 22. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2018

The deal would have to be approved at the owners meetings in Atlanta in May. The purchase has to get the approval from the NFL financial committee and then three-fourths approval from the 32 team owners.

Tepper, who owns five percent of the Steelers, would have to sell that interest prior to the purchase.

The team was put up for sale after the NFL opened an investigation into Jerry Richardson for allegations of workplace misconduct, which reportedly include “sexually suggestive language and behavior” and at least on one occasion, a racial slur.

Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.