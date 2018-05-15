Community creates ‘Blessing Bags’ for students to have meals while teachers are off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITT COUNTY, N.C. -- On Wednesday, more than 350 teachers from Pitt County Schools will head to Raleigh for the "March for Students Rally for Respect."

Pitt County announced last Tuesday that May 16 will be a teacher workday, as it would be impossible to find enough substitute teachers to cover for the teacher absences.

While some students are excited for the break from school, not having school creates a burden for some families, especially when it comes to meals.

"We're just trying to make sure that these kids who while we're away on Wednesday are blessed with food to take care of them as well, " said Beth Smith, a third-grade teacher at Wintergreen Primary.

That's why she's helping out with Blessing Bags - a bag of food a child who depends on school meals can take home. Inside, it will have enough food for breakfast and lunch with items such as granola bars, a can of vegetables, fruit, and a juice box.

"We're teaching our kids to give through kindness, to take care of their community and take care of their friends and we're creating these bags Tuesday afternoon to send home with children on Wednesday," Smith said.

Several other local schools also plan to participate.

Wintergreen is asking parents to bring all donations to school by tomorrow so the items can be sorted and distributed. While each grade at Wintergreen was assigned a certain item, Smith says any food donation is helpful.