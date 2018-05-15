Amber Alert issued for missing 4-month-old Burlington girl

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An Amber Alert was has been issued for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Authorities are searching for Eliana Nichole Serrato, who is believed to have been abducted by 19-year-old Ruben Lara Hernandez.

Serrato weighs 10 pounds and has light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light pink onesie with polka dots.

Hernandez is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, and white shoes.

The pair was last seen traveling north on 513 South Ireland Street in a red Toyota Camry, NC license plate VD93714.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (336) 693-8202 or (336) 229-3500.