Amber Alert canceled after 4-month-old Burlington girl found in Gibsonville

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An Amber Alert for a missing 4-month-old Burlington girl has been canceled, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Eliana Nichole Serrato was found Tuesday morning in Gibsonville. Her alleged abductor was 19-year-old Ruben Lara Hernandez.

The pair was last seen traveling north on 512 South Ireland Street in a red Toyota Camry, NC license plate VD93714.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call police at (336) 693-8202 or (336) 229-3500.