Amber Alert canceled after 4-month-old Burlington girl found in Gibsonville; father arrested

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An Ambert Alert was canceled after an 18-year-old man allegedly assaulted his wife and took their 4-month-old daughter, according to a Burlington Police Department press release.

At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police went to a home in the 500 block of South Ireland Street in reference to a domestic assault. Officers determined that Ruben Hernandez assaulted his wife, Carmen Serrato, and took their child, Eliana Hernandez Serrato. He then drove away in a red Toyota Camry.

Following an investigation, Burlington police and Caswell County deputies arrested Hernandez in Gibsonville and the 4-month-old was found safe.

During the process, an Amber Alert was issued and has since been canceled.

Hernandez has been charged with assault on a female, assault in the presence of a minor and child abuse. He was taken to the Alamance County Jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call police at (336) 693-8202 or (336) 229-3500.