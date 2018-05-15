× Amazon charges couple more than $1K to ship paper plates

GALLATIN, Tenn. — Lorie Galloway does a lot of shopping on Amazon.

Lori ordered a package of paper plates for $24 before Christmas, WTVF reports. Being Prime members, they thought that’s all they would be spending; that is until they received a bill in the mail for $1,080.

“He sent me a text,” Galloway said. “‘What did you order at Amazon?’ And, I’m like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Our bill is a thousand and something dollars.'”

The plates she bought were not the kind you keep in a china cabinet. They were heavy-duty paper plates. A hundred of them. Galloway thought she was getting them for $24 with free shipping. It turns out, the plates were $24.

“But there was a $1,080 shipping charge,” Bob Galloway explained.

There was a bill for more than $1,000 to ship a package of paper plates. According to the paperwork, they were shipped by UPS from Atlanta.

The Galloways repeatedly tried contacting the seller and got no response.

So they called Amazon about the charge.

“The reaction from the customer service representative at Amazon was, ‘Wow, that’s ridiculous,'” Bob Galloway recollected.

Amazon eventually agreed to open an investigation and the company told Lorie they’d determined she was “not overcharged for the transaction.”

According to Amazon, the seller said they’d “sent the plates with expedited service,” that Galloway had selected that option when she placed her order and had agreed to the $1,000+ shipping fee, something Galloway insists just isn’t true.

“If it would have said a thousand and something dollars, I would have noticed that,” she said.

The seller has since been dismissed from selling products on Amazon after doing the same thing to other buyers.

Thankfully, after months of disputing the shipping with their credit card company, the Galloways were able to get a refund but are seriously reconsidering where they shop in the future.