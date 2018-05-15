3rd horse injured in fatal shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police confirmed Tuesday morning that a third horse was injured in a shooting on Saturday that left one horse dead and another injured.

Officers were called to the Muddy Creek public-access greenway in the 4600 block of Robinhood Road Access around 7:30 a.m. on a report of two to three vehicles speeding in the area.

Responding officers found spent shell casings and two horses in a farm pasture that borders the greenway area that had been shot. One of the horses died at the scene and the second is expected to survive.

Police said on Tuesday that a third horse was injured in the same shooting. It is believed that the horse was hit by a couple pellets and sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said they believe the same people involved with the speeding vehicles on the greenway are involved with the shooting. One of the stolen vehicles allegedly used in the shooting has been recovered.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800 or (336)773-7700.