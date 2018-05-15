10-year-old boy suffered heavy blood loss in Hilton Head shark attack, mom says

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — A 10-year-old boy who was bitten by a shark while swimming at a Hilton Head beach suffered heavy blood loss, according to The Island Packet.

The attack happened on Sunday when Jei was swimming in waist-deep water with his brother. While swimming, the shark bit his right forearm.

He was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment where he underwent surgery. The bite cut through Jei’s forearm and he lost a lot of blood, but the 10-year-old is expected to be OK.

“I wrapped a white towel around it and (afterward) it was completely dark red,” said Jei’s mother, Tonya Turrell. She applied pressure to his wounds and they took him to a lifeguard, who called for medical professionals.

Experts at the International Shark Attack File confirmed the bite was from a shark but have not said what kind of shark it was.

“The most likely culprit based on the locality and size of the bite would be a blacktip or spinner shark,” said Lindsay French, a research manager at the ISAF.

Turrell says the incident will likely keep Jei on land.

There were eight confirmed shark bites at Hilton Head in 2017.