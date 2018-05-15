× 2 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were killed and one other was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon, according to officers on the scene.

The shooting was reported at 4:58 p.m. at 301 Gant St.

Police say the shooting happened outside of the residence on Gant Street.

The injured victim has been taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and police are seeking public assistance to get more information.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

