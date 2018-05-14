× Winston-Salem couple indicted on child abuse charges; 2-month-old had skull fracture, other injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man and woman were indicted Monday on charges that they physically abused and neglected their 2-month-old daughter, resulting in a skull fracture and other injuries, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Stephon Scott Fisher, 24, of Winston-Salem, was indicted on two counts of felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury. Virginia Knight Fisher, 25, of Winston-Salem, was indicted for felony child abuse and two counts of accessory after the fact to felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

According to indictments, Stephon Fisher is accused of causing a skull fracture in his daughter, Abigail. The indictments said Abigail was less than 2 months old when she was injured sometime between July 27, 2016, and Sept. 12, 2016.

Virginia Knight Fisher is accused of “grossly negligent omission.” Indictments allege that Virginia Fisher saw Stephon Fisher throw an object, striking Abigail, and that Stephon Fisher told her that he had physically abused their daughter before.

