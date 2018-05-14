Video shows police commandeer jet ski for ‘Baywatch’-style rescue

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers went full “Baywatch” by grabbing a jet ski to rescue some kayakers in trouble.
On April 9, officers were alerted to two kayakers in distress on Lake Washington.
So, the quick-thinking officers flagged down a woman on a jet ski. They commandeered the craft and zoomed out to the struggling pair.
One of the kayakers’ boats had taken on water and he was without a life vest.
Another kayaker was also reported to be out of her boat.
The officers were able to assist the kayakers until a harbor unit boat brought them in.
Seattle police documented the rescue in a video posted to YouTube titled “There Are Only So Many Jobs That Let You Commandeer a Jet Ski to Save Lives.”
47.606209 -122.332071