Tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico to impact weather in Piedmont Triad

A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will impact the weather in the Piedmont Triad over the coming days.

The system has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next 48 hours and a 30 percent chance over the next five days.

"Whether it does or does not [become a tropical depression] is not going to make much difference in what we get," FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said. "Moisture. This is going to be known for a rain-maker and it’s going to throw the moisture our way over the coming days."

This system will produce locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across portions of Florida and the southeastern United States during the next few days.

The GFS model shows the Triad could get as much as 3.52 inches of rain over the next seven days.