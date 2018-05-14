Suspect shot by police during homicide investigation in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was shot by police during a homicide investigation on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
The shooting happened at 3:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Cottage Place.
Greensboro police were helping Danville, Virginia, homicide detectives in the apprehension on a person of interest in a homicide in Danville.
While officers were trying to take the suspect into custody, the suspect pulled out a handgun, the release said.
Officers shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
36.072635 -79.791975