Suspect shot by police during homicide investigation in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was shot by police during a homicide investigation on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting happened at 3:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Cottage Place.

Greensboro police were helping Danville, Virginia, homicide detectives in the apprehension on a person of interest in a homicide in Danville.

While officers were trying to take the suspect into custody, the suspect pulled out a handgun, the release said.

Officers shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

The suspect’s name has not been released.