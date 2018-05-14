South Carolina mom eating alone has happy Mother’s Day thanks to restaurant staff

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina mother eating alone on Mother’s Day received a special surprise after the restaurant’s staff went above and beyond to make her day special, WMBF reports.

Barbara Foy was feeling down after not getting a call from her son on Sunday, so she went to the Ruby Tuesday near Surfside Beach in Horry County.

When the staff realized Foy was eating alone, they pitched in to make her a Mother’s Day gift basket. In addition to the basket, her lunch was free and a customer brought her a rose.

Lauren Nave, the restaurant’s general manager, said the entire staff was nearly in tears after learning Foy was alone and knew they had to do something.

“I really felt like I was queen for a day … Mother for a day,” Foy said. “I’ve never been made to feel so special.”

