Smoke alarms not working in apartment where deadly fire happened in Greensboro

Watch 3 p.m. press conference live here – Greensboro Fire Department expected to address cause of fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro apartment where a deadly fire happened early Saturday morning had smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms but they were not working at the time of the fire, according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Insurance.

All five children who were in the apartment on Saturday have died. Two of the children died Saturday and the remaining three died Sunday after being taken off life support at the children’s hospital.

The fire happened at the apartment complex at 3100 Summit Avenue near Cone Boulevard.

There is no word on what caused the fire and the names of the victims have not been released. The five children ages ranged from 18 months to 9 years old. An adult was treated and released at Moses Cone Hospital.

The victims were a refugee family that came to the area from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2016, according to Latosha Walker, North Carolina African Services Coalition operations manager.

State Fire Marshal Mike Causey reminded residents on Monday of a North Carolina law requiring all rental properties have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor is currently in Greensboro to help with the fire investigation and will be at a 3 p.m. news conference in Greensboro. Watch the press conference live here.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family and our sincere gratitude goes out to the firefighters and emergency responders who dealt with this incident,” said Commissioner Causey. “This horrific tragedy is a startling reminder of the importance of having working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. Everyone should remember to check alarms on each floor, change the batteries frequently, and have an emergency preparedness plan and a way to get out in case of a fire.”

Under North Carolina law, landlords are required to provide tenants with working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and maintain their functionality.

Under Senate Bill 77, which was passed into law on December 31, 2012, landlords are required to do the following:

Provide operable smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms, either battery-operated or electrical, and install them in accordance with the standards of the National Fire Protection Association.

When installing a new smoke alarm or replacing an existing smoke alarm, the landlord must install a tamper-resistant, 10-year lithium battery smoke alarm.

Replace or repair broken smoke alarms within 15 days after receiving notification from the tenant.