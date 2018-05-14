National Park Service issues warning about venomous rattlesnakes on NC’s Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning the public about rattlesnakes at the Outer Banks.

The park posted on Facebook Wednesday after some venomous timber rattlesnakes were recently found in the park.

“Generally not aggressive, rattlesnakes strike when threatened or deliberately provoked, but given room, they will retreat,” the post said.

Officials also wrote that most snake encounters come between April and October when people are most active outside.

The park also included several preventative measures, which included avoiding “tall grass, weeds, and heavy underbrush and watching where you step or put your hands.