× Man charged with soliciting a minor by computer in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Buncombe County man faces multiple sex-related charges in Alamance County, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Tyler Curtis, 26, of Fairview, is charged with solicitation of a minor for sex acts, attempted indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

Curtis was charged after communicating online with an undercover police officer with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit posing as a minor.

Various electronic equipment believed to be associated with the alleged crimes was seized.

Curtis is currently being held in the Buncombe County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond awaiting transport to Alamance County for a first appearance hearing.