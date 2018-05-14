× Lexington man accused of raping 12-year-old

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 29-year-old Lexington man is accused of raping a 12-year-old, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

On April 23, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child.

The victim attended a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville where the 12-year-old reported that they were sexually assaulted multiple times between the ages of 11 and 12.

Following an investigation, Neil Gene Koster was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a minor, two counts of statutory sex offense and one count of first-degree statutory rape of a child.

He was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond. He has a July 16 court date.