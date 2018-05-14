× Man accused of assaulting woman found on the side of Business 40 with cuts on her throat is in custody

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Police on Monday said they have in custody the man accused of assaulting a woman found on the side of Business 40 with cuts on her throat, according to a press release from the Kernersville Police Department.

Rosendo Jimenez Santiago, 35, was wanted by Kernersville police after the victim was found on Interstate 40 Business eastbound on Friday.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other. Investigators have not said where the assault took place.

The victim is out of surgery and had serious injuries, but remained in stable condition as of Monday, according to police.

Interstate 40 Business eastbound had been closed for several hours near State Road 2601 (Macy Grove Road), but has since reopened.