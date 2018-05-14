Eat at Chili’s? Your debit or credit card info may have been stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chili's announced Saturday that the restaurant was hit with a credit card breach.

A list of impacted restaurants has not been released, but the incident is believed to have happened between March and April.

The Tex Mex chain says customer credit and debit card information was "compromised" in some Chili's restaurants and confirmed that no Social Security Numbers or birth dates were hacked since it doesn't collect that information.

"Based on the details of the issue currently uncovered, we believe that malware was used to gather payment card information including credit or debit card numbers as well as cardholder names from our payment-related systems for in-restaurant purchases at certain Chili’s restaurants," Chili's said in a news release. "Currently, we believe the data incident was limited to between March – April 2018; however, we continue to assess the scope of the incident."

Chili's is now working with third-party forensic experts to determine the details of what happened and how many customers are affected.