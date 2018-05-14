Caraway Speedway cutting weekly racing program; track up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Caraway Speedway in Randolph County is cutting its weekly racing program effective immediately, according to owner Renee Hackett.

The Hackett family is also listening to offers from possible buyers for the track.

Hackett said after her father, Russell Hackett, passed away, members of the family who hold ownership stakes decided it was time to sell.

The speedway will still hold scheduled tour racing events they were already committed to and the Thanksgiving race.

The next event will be on July 7, when the Southern Modified Racing Series will race at the track.

