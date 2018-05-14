Baby found naked, lying in dirt after dad abandons him in woods

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — A 1-year-old boy was found naked and lying in the dirt on Thursday after police say his father left him alone in the Oregon woods.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says that the search began after 25-year-old Brandon Blouin, of Ohio, wandered out of the woods and began asking for law enforcement.

Police said that Blouin, an 18-year-old female and their son, Bradley Michael, had been staying in a vehicle in the forest. The female had walked away from the vehicle at some point and left Bradley in the care of Blouin.

Blouin waited for her to return but then took the child with him to look for her. During his search, he sat the 1-year-old down and left him in the woods.

Blouin is believed to have been under the influence of a controlled substance when he sat the child down.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office used “numerous resources” to find the infant and a detective found the baby about a mile from where the vehicle was located. He was immediately taken into the care of medical personnel.

Blouin was arrested and charged with criminal mistreatment, child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor and assault. Authorities say the assault charge is due to an injury they believe the child suffered while in Blouin’s care.