5-year-old girl receives more than 77 stitches after being attacked, dragged by bear

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. -- A 5-year-old Colorado girl received 77 stitches after being attacked by a black bear, KDVR reports.

The attack happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when the girl’s mother heard her screaming in the yard. When she went to check on her, she saw a large black bear dragging the 5-year-old.

The mother scared the bear away by screaming at it.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is said to be in good condition. Officials say the bear bit the girl multiple times on her backside.

Doctors cleaned and repaired the wounds in a surgery lasting an hour and 45 minutes. Doctors will monitor the 5-year-old to make sure she doesn’t have rabies.

“Fortunately she had no life-threatening injuries,” said Dr. Charles Breaux of St. Mary's Medical Center. “No injuries to her brain or chest organs or abdominal organs and no fractures.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are searching for the bear. If they find it, the animal will be put down.