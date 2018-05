× 10-year-old boy was ‘very likely’ bitten by a shark at Hilton Head beach

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — A 10-year-old boy was likely bitten by a shark Sunday while swimming at a Hilton Head beach, according to WSOC.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown.

There were eight confirmed shark bites at Hilton Head in 2017.