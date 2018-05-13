× Winds blow bounce house with child inside onto a highway

ADELANTO, Calif. — A child suffered minor injuries after a gust of wind blew an inflatable bounce house from a neighborhood in California onto a nearby highway.

The San Bernardino Sun reported that the child was taken to the hospital after it happened Saturday afternoon in Adelanto, Calif.

The 9-year-old child fell out of the bounce house after it rolled onto the highway and hit a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was “shook up,” but not injured, according to authorities. Nobody else was hurt.