Police recover stolen vehicle believed to be linked to fatal horse shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem have recovered one of the stolen vehicles that was allegedly used in connection to two horses being shot, one fatally.

Officers found a 2014 Chevrolet Impala parked in the area of Orchard Creek Lane at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem police press release. The car had reported stolen on Monday.

At about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Muddy Creek public-access greenway in the 4600 block of Robinhood Road Access on a report of two to three vehicles speeding in the area.

Responding officers found spent shell casings and two horses in a farm pasture that borders the greenway area that had been shot.

One of the horses died at the scene and the other is being treated and is expected to survive.

Police said they believe the same people involved with the speeding vehicles on the greenway are involved with the shooting.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800 or (336)773-7700.