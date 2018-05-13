North Carolina dental office apologizes for controversial ad, ‘We are truly sorry’

RALEIGH, N.C. – A North Carolina dental office has apologized for running an advertisement in a magazine that resulted in criticism on social media.

The News and Observer reported that Renaissance Dental Center in Raleigh recently placed the ad in Midtown Magazine’s May issue. It featured three doctors, each wearing a dress from a different culture.

“Everyone smiles in the same language!” The text beneath the image reads “Free whitening system.”

The smaller text below that begins with, “No matter your accent or origin, everyone can appreciate a beautiful smile…”

Ilina Ewen, the chief of staff for North Carolina’s First Lady, Kristin Cooper, posted a picture of the ad on Facebook on Wednesday, where it saw a backlash from many people, according to the News & Observer.

Renaissance Dental has since posted the following apology to Twitter:

In one of our recent advertisements, we attempted to focus upon something that unites us…the warmth and joy behind a smile. We now realize it was ignorant and offensive, and we are truly sorry. We have learned a valuable lesson in this situation. Again, our sincere apologies.

