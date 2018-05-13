Man arrested after $18 million worth of marijuana plants seized from ‘chicken house’ in Georgia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. – Police have arrested a man after $18 million worth of marijuana was seized from a “chicken house” in northeast Georgia.

WXIA reported that 3,500 marijuana plants were found in the house in Canon, which had been converted to a marijuana distribution plant.

In addition to the plants, authorities found and seized more than 100 pounds of finished product, some of which was in vacuum sealed bags and ready for distribution.

The house at 423 Casey Road in Canon had several rooms with marijuana plants in various growth stages, according to officials.

Guojian LI was arrested at the scene and charged with manufacturing marijuana, according to WSB.