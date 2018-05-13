× Fugitive wanted in North Carolina arrested in New York after accidentally calling 911

LYONS, N.Y. – A fugitive wanted in North Carolina was arrested in New York after authorities said he accidentally called 911.

WHEC reported that Jesse Graham, 53, faces numerous charges and had been wanted by police in Mooresville, N.C.

He was arrested Friday night after accidentally dialing the emergency number and sending crews to a home in Lyons.

Graham was arrested on charges of being a fugitive from justice and unlawful possession of marijuana. It’s not certain what charges he’ll face in North Carolina.

The suspect has been jailed in Wayne County, N.Y. without bail as he awaits extradition back to North Carolina.