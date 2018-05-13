× Father and son charged in fatal North Carolina shooting

HENDERSON, N.C. — A father and his son were both arrested in connection to a North Carolina shooting that left another man dead.

WRAL reported that Scottie Lee Bates, 59, and Scottie Lee Bates II, 21, both of Henderson, have been charged in the shooting death of Jaylin Jones, 25, of Macon.

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday after an argument in a residential area of Henderson.

Both suspects have been charged with murder and were jailed without bond. Both have court planned for Monday.

Details have not been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a motive.