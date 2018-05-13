× Famous Toastery restaurant opens second location in Winston-Salem; also planning locations in Greensboro and Burlington

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Famous Toastery chain of breakfast restaurants has opened its second location in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The new location is at 1337 Creekshire Way, off Hanes Mall Boulevard. The Toastery’s other location in Winston-Salem, at 770 Liberty View Court, has been open since 2015.

The new restaurant is in the same building as Jersey Mike’s. Like the downtown restaurant, it is corporate owned, though the company does sell franchises.

Famous Toastery, based in Davidson, also is planning to open locations in Greensboro and Burlington.

The company currently has 28 restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Colorado.

