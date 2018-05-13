× Dogs in overcrowded western NC shelter face euthanasia and need fosters, new homes and donations

MARION, N.C. — Shelter dogs face euthanasia at the McDowell County Animal Shelter in Marion on the western side of North Carolina, according to WLOS.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue representatives plead with pet lovers in the area to adopt or foster.

Workers there say the county shelter has a few dozen dogs, but only 10 dog runs or kennels. That means right now the shelter is overcrowded, with multiple dogs in each kennel.

The last time the McDowell County shelter euthanized an adoptable dog–a dog that wasn’t sick or injured–was last October.

