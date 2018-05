WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Crews battled a fire at a multi-use commercial building in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

Multiple units responded to 101 North Chestnut Street, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said in a tweet posted at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

There is no word on a cause or any possible injuries.

Working building fire in a multi-use commercial structure. 101 N Chestnut St. Fire attack in progress. #wsfire .80 pic.twitter.com/knqk4wA9Qt — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) May 14, 2018