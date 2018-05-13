× Car hits juvenile standing by road in Winston-Salem; vehicle then drives into home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A juvenile standing by the street was injured after being hit by a car that then drove into a home in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police said a 35-year-old man driving a 2012 Ford Mustang tried to make a U-turn near Cornell Boulevard and Yale Avenue at about 8 p.m. and lost control.

The car hit the juvenile and then went through a yard and into a home at 3652 Yale Avenue, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

The juvenile was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Another juvenile in the back of the car also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Nobody else was hurt.

The intersection of Cornell Boulevard and Yale Avenue had been shut down, but has since reopened.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if the driver will face charges.