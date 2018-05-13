All 5 children who were in the apartment fire in Greensboro have died

GREENSBORO, N.C. – All five children who were in the apartment fire in Greensboro on Saturday have died, according to a nursing supervisor at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Two of the children died Saturday and the remaining three died Sunday after being taken off life support at the children’s hospital.

The fire happened at the apartment complex at 3100 Summit Avenue near Cone Boulevard.

Firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. and had the fire out by about 4:15 a.m. Arriving units found smoke and flames coming from the front, according to firefighters.

There is no word on what caused the fire and the names of the victims have not been released. Neighbors said all five of the children were under the age of eight.

The victims were a refugee family that came to the area from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2016, according to Latosha Walker, North Carolina African Services Coalition operations manager.

Walker said the father of the family complained about small fires around the stove three days before the fatal fire.

One adult was also injured in the fire, but has been treated and released from the hospital.

Firefighters were at the complex on Sunday and went door-to-door installing about 30 smoke alarms and changing batteries.