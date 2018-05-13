× 2 people safely escape house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two people were displaced, but nobody was hurt after a house fire Sunday in Winston-Salem, according to fire officials.

It happened in the 2600 block of Ludwig Street on Sunday afternoon, resulting in traffic in the area being temporarily closed.

Everyone inside the home safely escaped. The fire was called electrical, but an exact cause has not been released.

Forsyth County emergency workers provided rehab to firefighters due to hot temperatures. Sunday reached a high of 92 degrees.

The American Red Cross is helping the two adults who were displaced in the fire.

The house had working smoke detectors, according to authorities.