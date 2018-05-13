2 men arrested after political protest in downtown Charlotte turns violent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men were arrested after a political protest in Charlotte hosted by a group of Donald Trump supporters turned violent when counter-protesters showed up.

WJZY reported that Brian Talbert, 48, and Ryan Joseph Dugan, 24, were both arrested in the protest Saturday in downtown Charlotte.

The event was hosted by Deplorable Pride, a pro-Trump political organization that wanted to protest democratic city leaders, including Councilwoman Lawana Mayfield, who recently questioned on social media whether or not the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were real.

But things became violent after counter-protesters showed up.

Talbert, who founded Deplorable Pride, was assaulted with pepper spray and was also charged with assault on a female. Dugan has been charged with damage to personal property.