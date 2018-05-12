Kernersville police looking for man accused of assaulting woman found on the side of Business 40 with cuts on her throat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman found on the side of Business 40 with cuts on her throat.

Rosendo Jimenez Santiago, 35, is wanted by Kernersville police after the victim was found on Interstate 40 Business eastbound on Friday.

An arrest warrant has been obtained on the suspect for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a Kernersville police press release.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other. Investigators have not said where the assault took place.

The victim is out of surgery and had serious injuries, but was in stable condition as of Friday, according to police.

Interstate 40 Business eastbound had been closed for several hours near State Road 2601 (Macy Grove Road), but has since reopened.