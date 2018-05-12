× Crews battle large fire at home in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. – Multiple crews worked to put out a large house fire Friday night in Summerfield, according to Summerfield Fire Chief Chris Johnson.

Nobody was hurt in the three-alarm fire, reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. at 6720 Lake Brandt Road.

A family of four was home at the time and safely escaped. Authorities are investigating a cause.

Nine people live in the house, part of which is rented, according to officials.

Crews from Guilford, Forsyth and Rockingham County responded.