× 5 children, 1 adult rescued from apartment fire in Greensboro, all in critical condition

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro firefighters rescued five children and one adult from an apartment fire in Greensboro Saturday morning. All are in “very critical condition,” according to Greensboro fire deputy chief Dwayne Church.

The fire happened at 3100 Summit Ave. The adult and children were found inside the residence and taken out by Greensboro firefighters.

Firefighters were called to the apartment at approximately 3:50 a.m., and found smoke and flames coming from the front of the unit, according to a press release.

Guilford Metro 911 dispatched the incident to the Greensboro Fire Department within 35 seconds of receiving the first 911 call.

In less than 4 minutes, the first Greensboro Fire Department unit was on scene and all victims were removed from the apartment in approximately 15 minutes from receiving the first 911 call.

Firefighters put out the fire at about 4:15 a.m.