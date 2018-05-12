2 people taken to hospital after train catches fire at Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park

ATLANTA – Two people were taken to the hospital with burns after a train ride at the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park caught fire.

WSB reported that the area around the fire was evacuated Saturday and the fire was quickly put out.

JUST IN: Fire on Six Flags Over Georgia ride sends two employees to hospital: https://t.co/HkXJcrDQ57 pic.twitter.com/YKuYs5ZAyE — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 13, 2018

Two employees near the train were taken to a hospital, but there were no visitors on the train at the time.

Video that was sent to WSB shows smoke and flames coming from the train after the engine started on fire.

“The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority. The train is closed for further inspection,” the amusement park said, in part, in a statement sent to WSB.