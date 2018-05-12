1 horse dead, another injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are investigating after one horse died and another was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Muddy Creek public-access greenway in the 4600 block of Robinhood Road Access shortly after 7:30 a.m. on a report of two to three vehicles speeding in the area.

Responding officers found spent shell casings and two horses in a farm pasture that boarders the greenway area that had been shot.

One of the horses died at the scene and the other is being treated and is expected to survive, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said they believe the same people involved with the speeding vehicles on the greenway are involved with the shooting.

Police are still investigating and have released surveillance images of the suspected vehicles.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800 or (336)773-7700.