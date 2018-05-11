× Winston-Salem police officer charged with animal cruelty in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer has been charged with animal cruelty in Davidson County, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office press release.

On Wednesday, deputies received a report of animal cruelty in the Arcadia community in Davidson County. The report said a man assaulted a dog by hitting it with a basketball, shaking it and throwing the animal several feet onto a concrete slab.

Investigators opened an investigation on Thursday and reviewed video of the alleged cruelty. Authorities then executed a search of the suspect’s house to remove the animal before taking it to a local vet to be examined. The dog was found to be healthy and given to a foster parent.

Following the investigation, Richard E. Workman was arrested at the Winston-Salem Police Department without incident. He has been charged two counts of cruelty to animals.

Workman is being held at the Davidson County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond. He has a July 5 court date.