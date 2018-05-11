Video shows an out-of-control truck taking out light poles on a busy interstate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – A truck in Wisconsin was caught on video knocking down light poles on the interstate.

WITI reported that it happened last Friday afternoon on Interstate 43 in Milwaukee.

Video footage from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a truck driving over the median, hitting a couple of light poles and then stopping. Six cars were hit by debris, but nobody was hurt.

The driver was given a field sobriety test and was arrested, but authorities have not released the driver’s name or the charges, according to WISN.

The crash caused significant delays, although the lanes on the roadway remained open.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office handled the scene.