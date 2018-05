BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Well, that’s terrifying.

A video posted on Tuesday by Eat Sleep Play Beaufort shows a massive alligator taking a stroll through Ocean Creek Golf Course at Fripp Island in South Carolina.

The post read, in part: “There’s some BIG ol’ gators in Beaufort. Check out this HUGE 12ft gator taking a stroll through Ocean Creek Golf Course at Fripp Island recently. Nobody’s messing with him.”

In the background, a group of deer is seen watching the gator travel along the green.