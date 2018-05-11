× Suspect arrested in shooting of teen in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest after a teen was shot in March, according to a news release.

Carl David Brent Carter, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers came to 201 W. Northwest Blvd. at 7:02 p.m. on March 27 after a reported shooting.

Officers learned that 18-year-old Christopher Kahill Handy, of Winston-Salem, was shot in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Hope Lane.

Handy was taken by EMS to a local medical facility for treatment.

Carter was arrested by the Winston-Salem Police Department Gang Unit on Thursday. He was placed in jail under a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.